Is Hollywood headed for another writers’ strike?

Hollywood TV and film writers, represented by the Writers Guild of America, have a contract with studios that ends on May 1. This week, the two sides sat down to start negotiating.

The last writers’ strike was 15 years ago, and it shut down Hollywood production, affecting the livelihoods of many people in the region.

The Guild says it doesn’t want to go there. But the writers have several concerns, particularly when it comes to pay, which they say is down in the new world of streaming.

The problem is the studios aren’t all in a great place either, considering the massive amounts of money they’ve spent on the transition to streaming.