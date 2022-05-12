Each day this week, KCRW is spotlighting the homegrown budding talent sourced via the Young Creators Project, a community arts mentorship platform celebrating the creative work of SoCal residents under 21.

Jacqueline Chow, 11, is an avid reader and huge fan of bugs. The future entomologist also writes poems of all kinds, all the time. When not engaged in one of these hobbies, Chow enjoys playing board/word games and soccer, and raising awareness about the plight of animals like the vaquita (a porpoise species that is near extinction, with only nine left in the world).

Ode to the ground

By: Jacqueline Chow

You hold me up so I stand tall

You try not to, let me fall

You support me everywhere I go

And everywhere I go, I know That you'll always be there for me

You catch me when I stumble and trip

You hold me tight in your powerful grip

You let my shoes tread on your head

With no complaint, to be said

Even if I run and jump

You move me along, sprinting fast

You help me go, others past

My pounding feet meet you every step I take

You try not to let yourself quake

Though sometimes you can't control the urge

You allow the bugs to make their home

In you... and me to comb

Through all the grass and dirt and rocks

And all the tiny burrows, locks

To find the bugs and hold them

You welcome sunshine, welcome it in

And store it like a storage bin

You soak up the sun that makes you hot

And let me lie there, though I ought

To be practicing cello

Without you, everyone would be

Floating in the watery sea

Or floating up, in the air

Or the core of the Earth... it's hot in there,

Hotter than the surface of the sun

I love you , love you!

You're the best Better than bugs (1 must confess)

I owe my life as I know it to you

And I'm thankful for all the things you do

For me.

Thank you ground!

