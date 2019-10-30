MOCA is displaying a series of exhibitions that asks LA-based artists to explore the permanent collection. The latest in the Open House series is from Gala Porras-Kim. She explores the idea that art is ephemeral, it can be alive and then decay. That concept takes the form of a destroyed piano, and an edible display that encourages viewers to participate in its destruction.
At MOCA open house, chocolate and a broken piano
