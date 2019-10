The Garfield High School bulldogs and Roosevelt High School Rough Riders share a deep rivalry. That rings true once a year at the East LA Clásico, when 20,000 football fans watch what the coaches call one of the biggest games in the United States.

A new documentary is coming out next week that looks at the game and the community watching it. Through the lens of “All Americans” explores what it means to be American for a predominantly Latino community through the lens of America’s game.