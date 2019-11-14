A mom on Santa Clarita high school shooting

Overlook of Santa Clarita, California.

A shooting broke out early Thursday at Saugus High School in Santa Clarita. Two students have died: a 14-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl. Several others have been injured. LA County Sheriff Alex Villaneuva says the suspect, who has not been identified, is in grave condition. Three others are being treated at a local hospital for their injuries.

