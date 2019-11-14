A shooting broke out early Thursday at Saugus High School in Santa Clarita. Two students have died: a 14-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl. Several others have been injured. LA County Sheriff Alex Villaneuva says the suspect, who has not been identified, is in grave condition. Three others are being treated at a local hospital for their injuries.
A mom on Santa Clarita high school shooting
Credits
Guests:
Steve Kuzj - reporter for KTLA, Cindy Kleinfeld - parent of three seniors from Saugus High School
Host:
Steve Chiotakis
Producers:
Christian Bordal, Jenna Kagel