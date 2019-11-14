OC distillery is shut down after serving more than the limit

Distilleries are places that make alcohol and spirits on-site. They distill spirits such as whiskey, brandy, rum. Distilleries with tasting rooms are allowed to serve a visitor 1.5 ounces per day. For private events, that limit is waived. But regulating and abiding by that isn’t so black and white.

Recently, undercover officers from Alcohol Beverage Control (ABC) visited the Blinking Owl Distillery in Santa Ana and were served more than the maximum. As punishment, the distillery has been ordered to shut down its serving space for 25 days. But once you scratch the surface, the story gets a little more complicated.