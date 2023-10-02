Jordan Brandman was a two-time Anaheim City Council member, once a rising star in Orange County politics. He ended up resigning amid a text messaging scandal and eventually became a whistleblower, giving the LA Times an exclusive look inside Anaheim’s “cabal” led by special interest groups. He was found dead in his home over the weekend; no cause has been given.
Jordan Brandman blew whistle on Anaheim ‘cabal.’ His death raises questions
- Gustavo Arellano - columnist, LA Times - @GustavoArellano