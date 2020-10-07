Swim up close to Amelia Lockwood’s ceramic sculptures in this new Hollywood Hills exhibit

Amelia Lockwood’s ceramic work at Maia’s Pool, a new interactive gallery where visitors can swim with the art. Image courtesy of the artist and Maia’s Pool.

It’s been pretty hot the last month or so, so what about a dip in the pool? What about viewing art while swimming? It’s not a gimmick. It’s an actual gallery that is now open in a pool in the Hollywood Hills. Lindsay Preston Zappas of Contemporary Art Review Los Angeles went for a swim to check it out. 

Art Insider: A new pool gallery provides an immersive experience

