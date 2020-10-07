LA's indoor malls are allowed to reopen, and Trump says he’s feeling great. Where is the US in the pandemic?

Indoor malls in LA County are allowed to open again today for the first time in months. That’s because COVID-19 numbers in the county have been dropping from a high in early August, when more than 50 people were dying every day and thousands were hospitalized.

Now President Trump, after being treated for COVID-19 himself, says he’s feeling better than he has in 20 years. He’s telling people not to be afraid of the virus.

Now the California Health Department has added an equity requirement to reopening, basically saying that LA County, for example, can’t just look at its overall numbers, but must ensure that the numbers in the hardest hit communities also make the grade.