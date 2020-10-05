How mail-in ballots might affect voter turnout, and other predictions for this election

Registered voters in California may have already received their ballots in the mail. If not, they should arrive in the next few days. Today is the deadline for all mail-in ballots to be sent out across the state.

KCRW hosts a panel discussion about the status of some races and important issues.

In 2018, seven Republican-held districts were flipped and won by Democrats.

District 25 (Santa Clarita to Palmdale and Lancaster) is held by Republican Mike Garcia, who won it in a special election in May after Katie Hill resigned, but now must defend it against Democrat Christy Smith.

In District 39 (LA, Orange, and San Bernardino Counties), there’s a rematch between Republican challenger Young Kim and Democrat Gil Cisneros, won the vacant seat left by GOP Ed Royce in 2018. They had a very close race in 2018. In fact, the day after the election, it looked like Kim won, but Cisneros came back as mail-in and provisional ballots were counted.

In LA County, the race for the next district attorney — between incumbent Jackie Lacey and George Gascon — has been getting lots of attention.

For City Council, Mark Ridley-Thomas is in a run-off for a seat representing District 10, which runs from Mid Wilshire to Crenshaw and Leimert Park. But he also has aspirations to run for mayor in 2022.

Kevin de Leon is about to take over the seat being vacated by Jose Huizar, who is facing federal corruption charges. De Leon also has mayoral aspirations.