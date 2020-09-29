Logistics of voting on or before November 3: All you need to know

In California, 21 million people are registered to vote this year. Photo by Kelley Minars (CC BY-SA 2.0). This year, 21 million people are registered in the state. That’s 83% of eligible Californians. People who qualify to vote are at least 18 years old, not serving prison time, and are a U.S. citizen living in California.

Registering to vote is only half the battle. Then they must decide which propositions to support and how they’re submitting their ballot. A global pandemic makes it all a bit more complicated.

KCRW’s Caleigh Wells has been keeping track of 2020 election logistics.





