Last November’s elections brought slim conservative majorities to the Orange and Capistrano school boards. In recent weeks, there have been major shake ups and firings in those Orange County districts. Both conservative boards dismissed their superintendents without cause or early notice, leading to an uproar among parents and pushes for recalls of newly-elected board members.

“This is just politics as usual at school boards in Orange County, coming soon to a school board near you,” says columnist Gustavo Arellano.