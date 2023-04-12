CA cities have serious burrito rivalries. Where do you stand?

Burritos in California are a serious business, with cities from all over claiming superiority in their styles. From San Diego’s french fries-filled “Cali” burritos, to San Francisco’s monster “Mission” burritos, the styles may vary, but one thing Eater LA’s Mona Holmes can agree on is that they’re all delicious –– especially if they feature tater tots. “People get downright militant about their burritos, about their cities, so that was the inspiration for [Eater’s best California burrito article],” she says.