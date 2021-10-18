The death of a Palestinian American in Santa Ana remains unsolved for 36 years

Alex Odeh, a Palestinian American activist, opened the door to the Santa Ana office of the American-Arab Anti-Discrimination Committee on October 11, 1985. When he did, a pipe bomb detonated. Odeh was rushed to the hospital but died shortly thereafter. Now, 36 years later, his death still remains unsolved. A Santa Ana police officer, Hugh Mooney, who worked the case in the 1980s, is speaking out for the first time about the aftermath of Odeh’s death and who the alleged suspects were.
