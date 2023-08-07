Underrated albums get spotlight in Amoeba’s ‘EarWax’ podcast

Even in the age of AI and algorithms, the iconic record store chain Amoeba Music has remained a California institution. With its three sprawling stores that feature thousands of records, CDs, posters, and more, it serves as a magnet for music lovers around the world. But what really sets it apart from its digital competitors is its knowledgeable staff.

That’s why two Amoeba employees, Hilary Miller and Cody Tinsley, have launched “EarWax,” a weekly podcast that explores some of their favorite music from the store's massive collection. Each week, it highlights one under-appreciated album, exploring its history and significance.