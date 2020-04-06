Orange County is now struggling to find beds for people with COVID-19, especially those experiencing homelessness. One proposal would turn a hotel in Laguna Woods into temporary housing for homeless people with the novel coronavirus, and residents are protesting against it. We also see how restaurants and other businesses in the region are faring.
OC plans to turn hotel into COVID-19 hospital for the homeless, but residents protest
More
Credits
Guest:
Gustavo Arellano - Host, 'Orange County Line' - @GustavoArellano
Host:
Steve Chiotakis
Producers:
Christian Bordal, Jenna Kagel, Rebecca Mooney