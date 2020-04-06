OC plans to turn hotel into COVID-19 hospital for the homeless, but residents protest

Hosted by
Laguna Woods in Orange County.

Laguna Woods in Orange County. Photo credit: Dolly442 (CC BY-SA 4.0).

Orange County is now struggling to find beds for people with COVID-19, especially those experiencing homelessness. One proposal would turn a hotel in Laguna Woods into temporary housing for homeless people with the novel coronavirus, and residents are protesting against it. We also see how restaurants and other businesses in the region are faring. 

More
Credits

Guest:
Gustavo Arellano - Host, 'Orange County Line' - @GustavoArellano

Host:
Steve Chiotakis

Producers:
Christian Bordal, Jenna Kagel, Rebecca Mooney