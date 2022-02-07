More than 26,000 people in LA County claim some Ukrainian ancestry, according to the 2010 Census. Right now, many of them feel anxious about the tens of thousands of Russian troops along the country’s border with Russia. In a show of solidarity over the weekend, dozens of people rallied near the Federal Building on Wilshire Boulevard in Westwood. They held signs saying “Stop Russian Aggression” and “Stop Putin,” and waved Ukrainian and American flags.
As prospect of war with Russia looms, LA Ukrainians forge solidarity
- Iryna Vasylkova - cultural diplomacy program director at the Ukrainian Art Center in LA