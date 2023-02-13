In Huntington Beach, a new conservative majority recently voted 4-3 to ban all flags on city property except the American, California, Orange County, Huntington Beach, and various military flags. This reverses a previous decision to fly the LGBTQ+ rainbow flag at city hall during June’s pride month, and a number of people showed up or wrote in to complain.
Huntington Beach won’t be flying the pride flag on city property anymore
Credits
Guest:
- Gustavo Arellano - Guest host, Left Right & Center; LA Times columnist; contributor, Greater LA. - @GustavoArellano