Wasted: How formerly incarcerated workers in LA are tackling the world’s mounting e-waste

By and
Electronic waste is one of the fastest growing waste streams in the world. Homeboy Electronics Recycling works to tackle it.

Electronic waste is one of the fastest growing waste streams in the world. Homeboy Electronics Recycling works to tackle it. Image by Mike Royer.

Homeboy Electronics Recycling sits on a street filled with tents, graffiti and a Baptist church. Trucks are coming and going outside.

Inside are aisles of floor-to-ceiling shelves piled with cardboard boxes. Workers, mostly young men, in dark green Homeboy t-shirts and masks drive forklifts, stacking cast-off parts from computers, TVs, VCRs, and printers.

They’re helping tackle one of the fastest growing waste streams in the world: electronic waste.

“We find, well, stuff that I deem personally still very valuable, that companies are just getting rid of, like stuff that can go to our resale department and … [be] repurposed,” says Operations Manager Xuong Cam, who goes by X Cam.

Credits

Host:
Steve Chiotakis

Producers:
Christian Bordal, Jenna Kagel, Kathryn Barnes

Reporters:
Caleigh Wells, Frances Anderton