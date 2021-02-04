Homeboy Electronics Recycling sits on a street filled with tents, graffiti and a Baptist church. Trucks are coming and going outside.

Inside are aisles of floor-to-ceiling shelves piled with cardboard boxes. Workers, mostly young men, in dark green Homeboy t-shirts and masks drive forklifts, stacking cast-off parts from computers, TVs, VCRs, and printers.

They’re helping tackle one of the fastest growing waste streams in the world: electronic waste.

“We find, well, stuff that I deem personally still very valuable, that companies are just getting rid of, like stuff that can go to our resale department and … [be] repurposed,” says Operations Manager Xuong Cam, who goes by X Cam.