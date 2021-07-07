Foil fencer Nick Itkin on Team USA’s top rankings and high chances of winning Olympic gold

Nick Itkin competing at the Olympic test event in Tokyo in 2019, where he finished eighth. Photo by #BizziTeam.

The Tokyo Olympics will start in just over two weeks, Nick Itkin will represent the U.S. in foil fencing. There are three types of fencing — foil, epee and sabre — and they each have different rules. 

Itkin is a native Angeleno, and he just won a national championship. 

Three men and three women fencers, one in each discipline, will compete in the Olympics, and there will also be a team competition. Itkin will compete as an individual and on the team. 

“I’m 21 and this is my first [Olympics],” he says. “All my teammates have been to a few Games already, they’re much older than me, they’re 29 [or] 30, so I’ll be the youngest one.” 


He grew up in the Santa Monica area and got into the sport at a very young age. “My dad is actually my coach, so I kind of grew up fencing.” 

His U.S. team has a chance at winning gold, Itkin says. “We’re actually ranked number one in the world — our men’s foil team. And we won the World Championships last year as well. ... And we’re probably the favorites. And all four of us [on the team] are ranked top 10 in the world right now.”

With those achievements, he says his team is uncommon for U.S. fencing. “U.S. fencing has grown a lot, and they’ve never seen a team’s strength similar to us right now.” 

At the Summer Games, Team USA will have to beat other high-ranking teams from Italy, Russia and France.

