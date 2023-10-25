How to be vulnerable and find empathy amid Israel-Hamas conflict

NewGround promotes relations and dialogue between Jews and Muslims in Los Angeles. The group calls itself “a convener.” running trainings and classes promoting interfaith engagement. Their practical tools:
Ways to enter a difficult conversation:
- Get grounded. Are you ready to be fully present?
- Know and name your goal/intention for the conversation.
- Switch between listener hat and speaker hat mindfully.
- First listen to understand, then seek to be understood.
- Embrace imperfection – you’ll make mistakes, it’s vulnerable.
As you’re continuing the conversation:
- Check in to make sure you’re understanding the other correctly.
- Explain terminology you’re using, describe your words/labels.
a. “What do you mean by that? And where/how do you think
it is playing out?”
- Meet people where they are.
- Practice patience to stay in relationship – step away, come back.
- Name when something hurts and why it hurts, and offer the opportunity to the other to clarify.
- Are you showing up as your full self?
- Have patience for each other as we say the wrong things on our way to saying what we mean.