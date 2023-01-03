Orange County: Will it be politics as usual in 2023?

“Henry Samueli, if you're listening, come on, man. Angel Stadium is right across the way from the Honda Center. Just buy the team already. Heaven knows you have the money,” LA Times columnist Gustavo Arellano pleads for the Angel’s OC future.

This is a busy year for Orange County. The region welcomes more than $4 billion in infrastructure projects, including the widening of the 405 freeway and the creation of a streetcar running from Santa Ana to Garden Grove. Female mayors are also starting their terms. Gustavo Arellano shares his 2023 predictions for those infrastructure projects, politics, and the continuing saga of the Anaheim Angels. 

