With Dianne Feinstein not seeking re-election, the two frontrunners seeking her Senate seat made their cases in Orange County. Congresswoman Katie Porter was the first to announce her candidacy to replace Feinstein. In November, the Democrat won re-election in a very tight race for the 47th district. Meanwhile, LA-area Congressman Adam Schiff took his Senate campaign to Porter’s backyard.
Could OC’s Katie Porter or LA’s Adam Schiff replace Sen. Dianne Feinstein?
Credits
Guest:
- Gustavo Arellano - Guest host, Left Right & Center; LA Times columnist; contributor, Greater LA. - @GustavoArellano