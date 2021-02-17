How Nashville hot chicken exploded in LA, and where to find it

Kim Prince uses her family’s secret recipe for Nashville hot chicken at her Baldwin Hills restaurant, Hotville Chicken.

Kim Prince uses her family’s secret recipe for Nashville hot chicken at her Baldwin Hills restaurant, Hotville Chicken. Photo by Andrea D’Agosto.

Southern California's Black population grew considerably from 1940 to 1970, when Black people from the American South moved west and north for better job opportunities.

The Second Great Migration also led to a hot trend in LA: Nashville hot chicken. Eater LA’s Mona Holmes profiles the Prince family, who moved from Nashville, Tennessee to Antelope Valley, California with a mouthwatering recipe. They left an indelible mark on LA’s food scene.

In addition to Hotville Chicken in Baldwin Hills, where Kim Prince is continuing her family’s legacy, Holmes recommends Howlin’ Ray’s, Bangin’ Buns, Hawaiian Hot Chicken, and Wolfie’s (which is all vegetarian).


Kim Prince (L), the owner of Hotville Chicken, with her brother, Martin Prince, and her twin sister, Kelly Prince-Harris. Photo by Andrea D’Agosto.

