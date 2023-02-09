Artists are creating video displays for LAX’s future people mover

For decades, LAX has dealt with too many passengers, traffic chaos, and a lack of mass transit options. Change is happening though. More light rail stations are opening up soon, as well as an above-ground rail called a people mover that will whisk you around LAX’s terminals and transportation hubs.

But that people mover won’t be just any people mover. This, after all, is LA. The airport, with guidance from “influential Los Angeles art leaders,” has commissioned seven artists to produce video installations at selected stations.