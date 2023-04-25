It’s been more than a year since the state started requiring local governments to provide green bins for residents. Those bins aren’t just for yard waste anymore – now food scraps can be tossed in there too. It’s the largest overhaul of our waste system since California rolled out the blue bin in the 1980s and 90s.

The new rules can be confusing and inconsistent across municipalities. KCRW asked our audience to send in their questions, and there were a LOT of questions.

We’ve got the answers to all your hard-hitting questions, including what is (and isn’t) allowed in green bins, and why we should bother composting anyway.