A new museum in downtown LA wants to immerse you in Mexico’s rich culinary traditions. LA Plaza Cocina is the nation’s first museum dedicated to Mexican food.

It was built as an extension of LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes, which celebrates poetry, music, art, and dance, says Ximena Martin, director of programming and culinary arts at LA Plaza.

The museum features a kitchen, an industrial comal (griddle), an exhibition space, and a tiendita (small store) that has kitchen gear, like aprons from Oaxaca and cookbooks from chefs. The kitchen will be used for hands-on cooking classes that will begin in May.





The museum’s exhibition currently on view is “Maize: Past, Present and Future.” Martin says the museum decided to focus on corn because it’s the foundation of Mexican cuisine.

“In the exhibition, we talk about the mythology, the corn gods, and how corn is part of Mexican identity. … And also it is the most famous indigenous ingredient of the Americas.”













A future exhibition tentatively called “Voces de las abuelas” will focus on Indigenous grandmothers, Mexican grandmothers, and Mexican American grandmothers.

“The exhibition will highlight beautiful photographs from the Annenberg Space of Photography and also items that are very dear to these grandmothers to tell their story.”

In September, if all goes well, the museum will turn to chocolate, says Martin.

The museum had a soft opening in early February, but there will be a grand opening on April 10. The celebration will feature demos, tastings, and appearances by chefs including Jocelyn Ramirez of Todo Verde and more.



