Frank Lloyd Wright’s Hollyhock House unites fire, earth, air, water

Starting August 18, the public will once again be able to tour the first residence that renowned architect Frank Lloyd Wright designed in LA: the 5,000-square-foot Hollyhock House. Located at Barnsdall Art Park in East Hollywood, the residence shut down during the COVID pandemic and underwent restorations to the cast stone work, art glass, wood finishes, and exterior finishes. The whole house was strengthened against earthquakes, and leaky roofs were fixed.

The house was commissioned by oil heiress Aline Barnsdall, who was planning to make it part of an arts complex. Wright completed it in 1921. Six years later, Barnsdall gave it to the City of LA, which has been running it ever since.

Hollyhock House is LA’s one and only UNESCO World Heritage Site, meaning its significance goes beyond national boundaries, influencing the development of architecture and culture at large. That’s according to curator Abbey Chamberlain Brach.

Aline Barnsdall’s favorite flower was the hollyhock, so Wright incorporated abstractions of it when creating bands of cast concrete stonework that run around the whole building, Brach explains. The stonework is influenced by Maya architecture.











The interior is known for lots of airflow and low ceilings. “Frank Lloyd Wright was 5’8,’’ so while he was a pretty average height for the period, it's about the design and how you feel moving through these spaces. So the low ceilings allow that sense of release as you move into the rooms themselves,” Brach says.

She continues, “Looking to the dining room just in from the foyer, there's a shift in ceiling height, and you really get a sense of arrival in the room itself.”

The dining room table and chairs from the 1921 house are still here today, she points out. The chairs have high backs that resemble the tall stalks of the hollyhock flower, and they’re reminiscent of vertebrae running through the human spine.



















Wright designed furniture for the dining room and living room — the most showy spaces here.

“Wright is well known for doing these total works of art … where he's integrating the design of furniture, textiles, the windows are variations on the Hollyhock motif, carrying all those design elements through, and also making recommendations on the type of objects that an individual would fill their home with,” Brach says.

She continues, “Barnsdall actually purchased the Japanese screens here at Hollyhock House — two sets that were used in the living room through Frank Lloyd Wright.”











The house’s most dramatic space is the living room, which features a fireplace that’s “one of the most show-stopping features.”

“We reinstated the moat bridge. And yes, there is a moat for this fireplace. It is a design that brings together the four classical elements … earth, air, fire and water. … Light [is] streaming in from up above with art glass panels. There is a cast stone designed relief … over the fireplace,” Brach describes.















Brach says most of the furniture has been replicated in the 1990s. But recently, someone purchased the original small tables — that extend from the backs of large sofas — and returned them to the house.

“It's really a remarkable survival [story] that 100 years after this house is completed that objects are returning to the site.”











From the living room, visitors can walk out to the patio garden, where artificial turf has been added to the private lawn. A few hollyhock plants are growing, though the flower typically doesn’t do well in late summer.











The roofs of residence are also accessible from multiple stairways, where panoramic views show the Hollywood sign, Griffith Observatory, Century City, and downtown LA.

“Key to Wright’s design were these livable roof terraces that he designed here at Hollyhock House,” says Brach.



















After guiding KCRW through the 5,000-square-foot space, Brach says, “I’m very excited to have people back at the house [so they can] experience the interiors once again.”















































