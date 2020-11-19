Trouble’s been brewing at the LAPD ever since the protests over the summer, when officers were accused of using excessive force against peaceful protesters.

Last week, the Police Protective League, the union for rank and file officers, released a report showing that nearly 90% of LAPD officers feel that Chief Michel Moore does not support them. The chief followed up with a letter of apology to the department, saying he needs to do better.

This week, the union, which represents almost 10,000 LAPD officers, refused to sit down with city negotiators to talk about the city budget. The city already cut $150 million from the police budget. But with the pandemic, the city’s income is far below where it usually would be. More cuts are expected to come all across city services.