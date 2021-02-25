Artist Kieran Wright has been spending his pandemic months creating small scale replicas of LA’s most historic and quintessential businesses.

From Rae’s Restaurant, an old school diner in Santa Monica, to the Tiki-Ti Bar on Sunset Boulevard, his tactile pieces fit in your hand. And at a time when we still can’t go inside many of these businesses, his artwork holds even more meaning.









“These places are so much more than brick and mortar. It's about the generations of families that have run some of these legacy businesses. They're so important to the culture and identity of LA,” says Wright.

Wright is a newcomer to the city, moving from New Zealand four years ago. He’s always been a fan of interesting architecture, and learned about his new home by exploring its historic businesses and attractions.

“I would drive around the city on my weekends in search of interesting, unique places,” he says. “I guess this was just taking that passion to the next level.”









As quintessential businesses in LA close down, from Fry’s Electronics to Stan’s Donuts and Pacific Dining Car, Wright says he hopes his artwork will play a small part in remembering businesses that are gone and supporting those that are still around.

“We've already lost great places. I don't want it to happen to others.”



