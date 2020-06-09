Why the geosciences are the least diverse of all the sciences

Geology, meteorology, oceanography, and astronomy make up the earth sciences. Seismologist Lucy Jones says the field lacks diversity when it comes to researchers.

Amid the recent protests against police violence in LA, seismologist Lucy Jones recently tweeted, “Geoscientists: We are one of the least diverse scientific disciplines. Call for a Robust Anti-Racism Plan for The Geosciences.” She joins Greater LA to talk about racism in the sciences. 

“If you’ve got the door miles from where the nearest bus stop is, and those who can’t afford a car have to walk, then you’re dealing with systemic racism,” she says. 

Jones also talks about the recent medium-sized quakes that have happened in Southern California. 

Lucy Jones - US Geological Survey - @DrLucyJones

Steve Chiotakis

Christian Bordal, Jenna Kagel, Rebecca Mooney