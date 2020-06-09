Why the geosciences are the least diverse of all the sciences

Amid the recent protests against police violence in LA, seismologist Lucy Jones recently tweeted, “Geoscientists: We are one of the least diverse scientific disciplines. Call for a Robust Anti-Racism Plan for The Geosciences.” She joins Greater LA to talk about racism in the sciences.

“If you’ve got the door miles from where the nearest bus stop is, and those who can’t afford a car have to walk, then you’re dealing with systemic racism,” she says.

Geoscientists: We are one of the least diverse scientific disciplines. Call for a Robust Anti-Racism Plan for The Geosciences https://t.co/sETK18kD8U via @Change — Dr. Lucy Jones (@DrLucyJones) June 6, 2020

Jones also talks about the recent medium-sized quakes that have happened in Southern California.