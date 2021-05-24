The pandemic sparked a wave of newbie gardeners eager to explore and reinvent their porches, backyards, and community gardens. But you may have learned: Growing fruits and veggies can be tough! And as Southern California reopens, you may need some words of encouragement to keep your motivation up and your plants thriving during this bountiful spring season.

Join Greater LA on Thursday as we get tips and advice from Tashanda Giles-Jones, an environmental educator based in Inglewood. She also teaches virtual classes through Kiss the Ground, a documentary film that has turned into a movement surrounding soil health and regenerative agriculture. Her mission is to empower gardeners of all levels.

What questions do you have for Giles-Jones about your SoCal garden, from a pot to a plot?

Ask below and tune in for her answers!