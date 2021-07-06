Major League Baseball has placed Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer on administrative leave amid recent sexual assault allegations against him. The claims are currently being investigated by the Pasadena Police Department. In the meantime, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts says he doesn’t expect Bauer to be on the mound in the coming days. Pasadena PD lieutenant Carolyn Gordon told USA Today that the probe is “bigger than we thought” and said that authorities have received new leads.
Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer is benched after sexual assault allegations
Credits
Guest:
- Matt Moreno - Managing editor, Dodger Blue