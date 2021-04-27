New podcast identifies the effects of climate change 'In Our Backyard'

Hosted by
In Our Backyard is a six-part series from Warren Olney that focuses on how climate change is affecting Southern California and how we can respond.

In Our Backyard is a six-part series from Warren Olney that focuses on how climate change is affecting Southern California and how we can respond. Illustration by Audrey Carver.

Climate change brings melting ice caps, rising sea levels, and more frequent storms. The effects are unique in Southern California, with its coastlines, deserts, mountains and megacities. KCRW’s Warren Olney is out with a new podcast, “In Our Backyard,” that looks at how this region is grappling with global warming.

Credits

Guest:
Warren Olney - Host, 'To the Point' and 'Olney in L.A.' - @warrenolney1

Host:
Steve Chiotakis

Producers:
Christian Bordal, Jenna Kagel, Kathryn Barnes