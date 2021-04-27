Climate change brings melting ice caps, rising sea levels, and more frequent storms. The effects are unique in Southern California, with its coastlines, deserts, mountains and megacities. KCRW’s Warren Olney is out with a new podcast, “In Our Backyard,” that looks at how this region is grappling with global warming.
New podcast identifies the effects of climate change 'In Our Backyard'
Credits
Guest:
Warren Olney - Host, 'To the Point' and 'Olney in L.A.' - @warrenolney1
Host:
Steve Chiotakis
Producers:
Christian Bordal, Jenna Kagel, Kathryn Barnes