Photographing childbirth: growing trend in LA for new parents

The birth of a child is a beautiful, messy, painful, confusing, exhilarating and life-changing experience. It's also a private one. But we’re posting anything and everything on social media these days, and some people are sharing their babies' first moments of life. In LA, more and more people are inviting professional photographers into the birthing room to document the moment.



A couple with their newborn. Photo credit: Stephanie Entin A couple with their newborn. Photo credit: Stephanie Entin





A newborn baby's foot. Photo credit: Diana Hinek A newborn baby's foot. Photo credit: Diana Hinek