The birth of a child is a beautiful, messy, painful, confusing, exhilarating and life-changing experience. It's also a private one. But we’re posting anything and everything on social media these days, and some people are sharing their babies' first moments of life. In LA, more and more people are inviting professional photographers into the birthing room to document the moment.
Photographing childbirth: growing trend in LA for new parents
Credits
Guests:
Stephanie Entin - Doula and birth photographer, Diana Hinek - Doula and birth photographer
Host:
Steve Chiotakis
Producers:
Christian Bordal, Jenna Kagel, Caleigh Wells