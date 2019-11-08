Photographing childbirth: growing trend in LA for new parents

Hosted by
Parents holding their newborn.

Parents holding their newborn. Photo credit: Stephanie Entin

The birth of a child is a beautiful, messy, painful, confusing, exhilarating and life-changing experience. It's also a private one. But we’re posting anything and everything on social media these days, and some people are sharing their babies' first moments of life. In LA, more and more people are inviting professional photographers into the birthing room to document the moment.


A couple with their newborn. Photo credit: Stephanie Entin


A newborn baby's foot. Photo credit: Diana Hinek


A woman in labor. Photo credit: Diana Hinek
Credits

Guests:
Stephanie Entin - Doula and birth photographer, Diana Hinek - Doula and birth photographer

Host:
Steve Chiotakis

Producers:
Christian Bordal, Jenna Kagel, Caleigh Wells