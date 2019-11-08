Civility, compassion, kindness. Is there a shortage of these today, particularly in public life? Jenifer and Matthew Harris seem to think so. Through their Bedari Foundation, they recently gave UCLA $20 million to start an institute devoted to the study of kindness. It’s called the Bedari Kindness Institute, and it’s lead by UCLA anthropology professor Daniel Fessler.
UCLA launches new institute to study kindness
Credits
Guest:
Daniel Fessler - Anthropology professor at UCLA
Host:
Steve Chiotakis
Producers:
Christian Bordal, Jenna Kagel, Caleigh Wells