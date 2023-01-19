‘Genre-defying’ artist Simone Forti brings dance, drawings, holograms to MOCA

Simone Forti has been creating dance “constructions” since the 1950s. Now, at 87, she has her first West Coast museum show up at MOCA in downtown LA. The exhibition features the artist’s drawings, live and recorded performances, holograms that bring her movement to life, and more in a career-spanning retrospective.

“Her work isn't really about dance in the traditional sense, where there's a start and a finish, and we're passive audience members,” notes Lindsay Preston Zappas, founder and editor-in-chief of Contemporary Art Review Los Angeles. “It's really about movement, and how movement almost can help us understand the world and our own bodies and the relationship to other people.”















