Now that many of us are working from home or staying home from school due to coronavirus, your routine has likely changed. We hear from listeners about what you’re doing with your free time -- now that theaters, sporting venues, retail shops, schools and many companies are closed.
Art projects, board games, exercise: Activities in times of social distancing
Credits
Host:
Steve Chiotakis
Producers:
Christian Bordal, Jenna Kagel