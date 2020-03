COVID-19 means people are stuck at home, kids are out of school, many are anxious about getting sick and whether the health care system can keep up.

But there’s a possible upshot. NASA and the European Space Agency say that since January, their satellites are seeing a big drop in air pollution over China -- the kinds of emissions caused by cars, trucks, planes, and factories. Can we expect to see something similar in Southern California? There’s certainly far less traffic on the roads right now.