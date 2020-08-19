Outfest starts this week. What are film festivals like during the pandemic?

Damien Navarro on closing night of the Outfest LA 2019, outside the ACE Theatre in Santa Monica.

Damien Navarro on closing night of the Outfest LA 2019, outside the ACE Theatre in Santa Monica. Photo by Ramon Goni.

LA hosts a ton of film festivals every year, from the biggest of the bunch, Outfest, to more modest events, like the Santa Monica Film Festival. But with movie theaters closed during the pandemic, festivals are doing what so many people and businesses are doing right now. They’re getting creative and re-thinking the model.


At the 2019 Santa Monica Film Festival (SMFF), festival founder David Katz and festival creative director Nikki Carbonetta present Joaquin Phoenix with award for his documentary "The Animal People." Photo by Hso Hkam.
Damien Navarro - Executive director of Outfest, David Katz - Founder, Santa Monica Film Festival

Jarrett Hill

Christian Bordal, Rebecca Mooney