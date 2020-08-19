LA hosts a ton of film festivals every year, from the biggest of the bunch, Outfest, to more modest events, like the Santa Monica Film Festival. But with movie theaters closed during the pandemic, festivals are doing what so many people and businesses are doing right now. They’re getting creative and re-thinking the model.
Outfest starts this week. What are film festivals like during the pandemic?
Credits
Guests:
Damien Navarro - Executive director of Outfest, David Katz - Founder, Santa Monica Film Festival
Host:
Jarrett Hill
Producers:
Christian Bordal, Rebecca Mooney