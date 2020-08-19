LA artist Senga Nengudi creates living, breathing works that change with the times

As summer turns to fall, art institutions are getting creative with getting visitors to walk through their doors. For LA’s art lovers, the fall also means new, big shows at local galleries.

LA-based artist Senga Nengudi now has a solo show at Spruth Magers gallery. It includes two installation works. Nengudi is a dancer and performer, but has always been very materially and sculpturally focused. Nylon stockings are an important part of her work, as she sees it as reflecting the female body during pregnancy, stretching and contracting. She has previously addressed issues of race and gender, but it takes on new relevance with the Black Lives Matter movement.