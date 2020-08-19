LA artist Senga Nengudi creates living, breathing works that change with the times

Hosted by
Senga Nengudi, “Bulemia” (1988/2018). Installation view, Sprüth Magers, London, June 7–July 13, 2019. © Senga Nengudi. Image courtesy Sprüth Magers and Thomas Erben Gallery, New York.

Senga Nengudi, “Bulemia” (1988/2018). Installation view, Sprüth Magers, London, June 7–July 13, 2019. © Senga Nengudi. Image courtesy Sprüth Magers and Thomas Erben Gallery, New York. Photo by Voytek Ketz.

As summer turns to fall, art institutions are getting creative with getting visitors to walk through their doors. For LA’s art lovers, the fall also means new, big shows at local galleries.

LA-based artist Senga Nengudi now has a solo show at Spruth Magers gallery. It includes two installation works. Nengudi is a dancer and performer, but has always been very materially and sculpturally focused. Nylon stockings are an important part of her work, as she sees it as reflecting the female body during pregnancy, stretching and contracting. She has previously addressed issues of race and gender, but it takes on new relevance with the Black Lives Matter movement.

More
Credits

Guest:
Lindsay Preston Zappas - Contemporary Art Review Los Angeles

Host:
Jarrett Hill

Producers:
Christian Bordal, Rebecca Mooney