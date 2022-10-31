Democratic Congresswoman Katie Porter, who’s known for her whiteboards while grilling witnesses in the House of Representatives, is going up against Scott Baugh, former state assemblyman and former OC GOP chairman. The candidates are vying to occupy the seat of California's 47th congressional district, a wealthy and newly redrawn area along the coast.
Katie Porter’s redrawn district pits old guard v. the new in election
Credits
Guest:
- Gustavo Arellano - Guest host, Left Right & Center; LA Times columnist; contributor, Greater LA. - @GustavoArellano