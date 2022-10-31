Katie Porter’s redrawn district pits old guard v. the new in election

California's 47th congressional district includes Huntington Beach and Seal Beach.

Democratic Congresswoman Katie Porter, who’s known for her whiteboards while grilling witnesses in the House of Representatives, is going up against Scott Baugh, former state assemblyman and former OC GOP chairman. The candidates are vying to occupy the seat of California's 47th congressional district, a wealthy and newly redrawn area along the coast. 

