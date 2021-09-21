COVID cases and hospitalizations have decreased since the summer surge, and roughly 75% of eligible county residents are vaccinated, according to the LA County Department of Public Health.

LA County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer says it’s appropriate to be hopeful, but the transmission rate is still high.

“If we don’t get more people vaccinated, we may again have a disastrous winter in front of us,” she says.

Starting on October 7, customers at indoor bars, wineries, breweries and nightclubs in LA County must show proof that they have had one dose of the vaccine. By November 4, patrons must be fully vaccinated.

“These are places [where] we think the risk is highest for transmission,” she says. “People are often in close contact with other people without their mask on.”

At large outdoor venues, like Dodgers Stadium and the Hollywood Bowl, attendees must show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test.