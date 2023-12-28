Helping unhoused Angelenos care for their pups, cats, bunnies

A pet can offer a lot of comfort when you’re stressed or lonely. That’s partly why many unhoused Angelenos keep furry companions by their sides. However, vet bills, food, and other expenses add up. That’s where Underdog Community Project comes in. The mutual aid group of volunteers and trained veterinarians help unhoused Angelenos keep their pets happy and healthy.

Liv Sigel founded the group after volunteering in Downtown LA’s Skid Row in summer 2020.

“There are hundreds to thousands of pets [downtown],” shares Siegel. “And the week that I realized I needed to do something about this, two dogs died of parvovirus, which [has] a very, very cheap and affordable vaccine. And I thought to myself: If I could have vaccinated those two dogs, they would still be alive today.”

Now the group does pop-up clinics in Skid Row once a month. “We provide across-the-board veterinary care from vaccines, flea and tick dewormers, spay and neuter resources, diagnostics,” says Siegel. “We've even taken on cases like cancerous tumors, brain tumors. … We also serve supplies like pet food and shampoo and all that good stuff because it is so pricey these days. And we want to make sure that these people who do love their pets so much can correctly care for them.”

They come across uncommon pets too. “A snake came to us, and we were shocked. And they were like, ‘Do you have any care for us?’ And I said, ‘Unfortunately, we don't carry snake vaccines, but maybe in the future we will.’ We've also seen bunnies, as well as a bearded dragon.”

For those who want to help, Underdog is especially in need of volunteers with veterinary experience. But they also pass out dog and cat food, “so there's so so many opportunities to get involved and help the community.”