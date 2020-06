The Los Angeles Police Department says it has arrested nearly 3000 people since last Friday. Of those 3000, only 200 were charged with looting. The rest were arrested for breaking curfew and/or failing to disperse.

Once police arrest people and bring them to facilities for processing, their cases often end up in the hands of LA County public defenders. Those court-appointed attorneys are already overwhelmed with backed up caseloads because COVID-19 has put a strain on the judicial system.