Tell KCRW: What are your unforgettable holiday stories?

Whether it’s the dear uncle who rants nonstop about the latest political scandal, the grandparents who can’t stay away from the liquor cabinet, or that one time someone forgot to bring the burnt turkey — we’ve all got stories.

Thanksgiving, Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa, Lunar New Year — all are ripe with gatherings with loved ones that are unforgettable. Tell us about the travel horrors, last-minute gift-giving, passive-aggressive compliments, or the holidays you spent alone.

What are your most unforgettable holiday memories? Think of your most heartfelt, cringiest, or outright nightmare-inducing favorites. Let us know, and we might reach out for an upcoming Greater LA story.