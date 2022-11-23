Every year, KCRW challenges storytellers and radio enthusiasts to create a great audio story in 24 hours. It’s called the Radio Race. This year, hundreds of producers from around the world rushed to make stories based on the theme of “Can you Keep My Secret?”

The winners for the best LA-based story are Angel Carreras and Nisha Venkat. The duo met through KCRW, where Carreras was once a reporting fellow and Venkat was a USC Luminary fellow. Their submission, “Heaven by the Highway,” tells the story of a hidden community garden that’s a lush getaway from digital prisons many humans find themselves in.