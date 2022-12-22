A more purple county: Columnist reflects on big changes in Orange County

The once solidly red county has gone Democratic, at least when it comes to its Board of Supervisors.

Photo by Shutterstock.

Ronald Reagan called Orange County the place where good Republicans went to die. Now, the once solidly red county has gone Democratic, at least when it comes to its Board of Supervisors. But before the board changes hands in January, they pulled the plug on a deal with a renewable energy authority because of accusations that it wasn’t being transparent with consumers.

Steve Chiotakis

Christian Bordal, Giuliana Mayo, Nihar Patel