As the dust settles in Hollywood in the wake of the recent SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes, many behind-the-scenes workers are preparing for their own potentially rocky union negotiations next year.

The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE) represents tens of thousands of below-the-line workers, including grips, sound mixers, animators, set builders, and more. IATSE’s worker contract is set to expire in July and members are pushing for a better work agreement.

“We may work at the dream factory, but it's still a factory,” says Nora Meek, an animation storyboard artist, writer, and member of IATSE. “We still deserve all of the coverage and all of the benefits.”

IATSE contract negotiation votes are held in the style of the electoral college system: members vote for delegates, then delegates vote. However, many members are dissatisfied with that process. In the last contract negotiation, the majority of individual members voted against the new deal, but elected delegates voted to pass it.

The Caucus of Rank-and-File Entertainment Workers (CREW) is a new caucus within IATSE working for a stronger contract and more democratic elections.

“CREW came together [when] we realized that to get the change that we wanted, we had to form and organize outside the union and interlocally,” explains CREW member and sound mixer Victor Bouzi. “The last [negotiation], we got a 3% pay increase, but that did not keep up with inflation. And we need to bring the equity pay scale among the genders.”

After strikes by the members of SAG-AFTRA and the WGA resulted in stronger contracts for those workers, IATSE members are considering what a potential strike could do for their own negotiations.

“The appetite [for a strike] is definitely there … but we haven’t been working for a long time. And so you have to balance that bills have to be paid, but also we are looking for a better future,” reasons Bouzi.

“I think that animation workers generally are fired up. They’re ready. Because honestly if we don’t stand up, it’s just going to continue,” says fellow CREW member Meek.