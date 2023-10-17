Highland Park nonprofit combines income-based therapy and creative outlets

Jonny Kosmo was once a musician and recording engineer in Los Angeles, but he always wanted to learn about healing. So over 10 years ago, he went back to school to become a therapist.

When he began his private practice in Highland Park, he felt conventional therapy was lonely. “I found myself going to work everyday and feeling just very isolated … and then all of a sudden, realizing I was missing that connection with others.”

On October 3, he launched Scribble, a community space that makes the best of both the artistic and mental health professional worlds.





Scribble offers therapy for individuals, couples, families, and groups — in-person and remotely. The licensed professionals factor in clients’ incomes and other financial hardships before setting prices, which range from $20 to $100 per session, or free in some cases.

Clients can also attend weekly tai chi classes, meditation, fundraisers, board game nights, musical performances by Angeleno artists like Erica Shafer and Zach Tenorio, and other activities that foster connection.

“In hosting, say, a show or some sort of performance, not only is the funds going to the artists who are performing, but the house cut is literally getting poured back into mental health services for anyone who comes into the counseling center,” he says.

As a self-proclaimed hippie, Kosmo admits that Scribble seems unorthodox, but he hopes it provides a creative avenue for people to find the help they need.

“For me, something that's always stuck with me is playful approaches to serious problems. Play is extremely important in the way that I view healing,” he says.